Today at the News Stands

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The Finder:



*Bawumia explains Economic situation



*GH¢271m Financial loss. Opuni, Agogo challenge Judge



Daily Statesman:



*Sick Opuni out of court. Files for stay of proceedings



*NR records no covid-19 cases in 3 weeks



Ghanaian Times:



*Disarm security guards! Forestry Commission orders licensed timber contractors



*COVID-19 2nd jab begins tomorrow



*Wey Gey Hey Saga: Peace Council confers with National Chief Imam



*Several tax reliefs exemptions, reliefs in 2021 budget.



Daily Graphic:



*Seal $2bn leakage- Tax consultant urges over illicit gold trade



*GHS: Go to same centre for 2nd COVID-19 jab



Economy Times:



*Economic woes: The COVId D excuse too much -Economist



* Single digit inflation short lived