Today at the News Stands

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Custodian:

*Government saves over $2.7bn in Energy sector. Asks for patience to fix power transmission problems

*Akufo-Addo promotes Ghana's prospects abroad

Daily Guide:

*Opuni, Agongo injured state financially - Judge

*Ghana's Economy rebounding says IMF.

Today:

*Media under text

*Constitution written fear - Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Daily Graphic:

*COVID-19 vaccination continues Wednesday

*Josepong partners US company to construct energy plants

Ghanaian Times:

*Government saves $1.42bn on rescheduling of 3 power Papas - Energy Minister

*IMF commends government for effect management of COVID-19

The Chronicle:

*Mining Law frustrates Military, in fight against pollution of water bodies

*Government on track to fixing power transmission palaver

Republic Press:

*Purge National Security - Government told

*GNA President makes U-turn over code of Ethics comments

The Finder:

*Transport fares to increase by 20% today

*President announces 2nd COVID-19 jab, repeat test and plans to open

