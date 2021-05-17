Today at the News Stands

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



The Custodian:



*Government saves over $2.7bn in Energy sector. Asks for patience to fix power transmission problems



*Akufo-Addo promotes Ghana's prospects abroad



Daily Guide:



*Opuni, Agongo injured state financially - Judge



*Ghana's Economy rebounding says IMF.



Today:



*Media under text



*Constitution written fear - Brigitte Dzogbenuku



Daily Graphic:



*COVID-19 vaccination continues Wednesday



*Josepong partners US company to construct energy plants



Ghanaian Times:



*Government saves $1.42bn on rescheduling of 3 power Papas - Energy Minister



*IMF commends government for effect management of COVID-19



The Chronicle:



*Mining Law frustrates Military, in fight against pollution of water bodies



*Government on track to fixing power transmission palaver



Republic Press:



*Purge National Security - Government told



*GNA President makes U-turn over code of Ethics comments



The Finder:



*Transport fares to increase by 20% today



*President announces 2nd COVID-19 jab, repeat test and plans to open