Today at the News Stands

General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
B&FT:
* Prioritize locally-produced gas over imported LNG - Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber
* Collective effort required to save economy from COVID-19 scourge - Ofori-Atta
Daily Guide:
* Bloodshed at Upper Dixcove
* Apam buries 13 drowned kids
Ghanaian Times:
* Apam at standstill as remains of 11 teenagers laid to rest
* €10m e-waste management facility to be constructed in Accra
Daily Graphic:
* Join forces to rebuild economy - Ofori-Atta
* Double track reintroduced to ensure social distancing
Business24:
* Finance Ministry defends clean-up levy on banks
* Gov’t understating public debt, Minority says; threatens boycott of budget approval
* BOST revives Bolga depot
Chronicle:
* American Embassy officers robbed in diplomatic enclave
* Queenmother, chiefs taken hostage by rival chief's subjects
Finder:
* KGL's NLA bailout raises key questions
* Ghana COVID-19 deaths rise to 698
Ghanaian Publisher:
* ESPA applauds Sanitation & Pollution Levy
* God kept me - Ofori-Atta on his COVID-19 complications
Herald:
* Akufo-Addo lied about COVID-19 free water, electricity and food
* NPP flagbearer contest heating up already