General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

B&FT:



* Prioritize locally-produced gas over imported LNG - Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber



* Collective effort required to save economy from COVID-19 scourge - Ofori-Atta



Daily Guide:



* Bloodshed at Upper Dixcove



* Apam buries 13 drowned kids



Ghanaian Times:



* Apam at standstill as remains of 11 teenagers laid to rest



* €10m e-waste management facility to be constructed in Accra



Daily Graphic:



* Join forces to rebuild economy - Ofori-Atta



* Double track reintroduced to ensure social distancing



Business24:



* Finance Ministry defends clean-up levy on banks



* Gov’t understating public debt, Minority says; threatens boycott of budget approval



* BOST revives Bolga depot



Chronicle:



* American Embassy officers robbed in diplomatic enclave



* Queenmother, chiefs taken hostage by rival chief's subjects



Finder:



* KGL's NLA bailout raises key questions



* Ghana COVID-19 deaths rise to 698



Ghanaian Publisher:



* ESPA applauds Sanitation & Pollution Levy



* God kept me - Ofori-Atta on his COVID-19 complications



Herald:



* Akufo-Addo lied about COVID-19 free water, electricity and food



* NPP flagbearer contest heating up already