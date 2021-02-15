General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Informer:



* Asiedu Nketia’s “ My Lord, I don’t have those figures here”... exposes NDC’s inability to collate results



* GETFund scholarship brouhaha - Double-tongued Napo busted, forced to eat own words



Daily Statesman:



* Clean Agyapa deal in Ghana’s interest- Godfred Dame assures



* Having EC boss in witness box won’t change 2020 election results -

Gabby Otchere-Darko





Insight:



*Alfred Obeng clears air over BOST saga



* Arthur Kennedy, says Supreme Court ruling unjust



Ghanaian Observer:



* Agyapa Royalties deal clean - Attorney-General designate



* Election Petition: How Supreme Court upheld respondents’ submission



Chronicle:



* kpooh! Police officer blows himself up in Tema



* Godfred Dame demystifies Agyapa deal



Daily Guide:



* NDC Vrs Jean Mensa - Subpoena war breaks out



* Napo promises transparent oil revenue regime



Daily Post:



* Oyiwa! Akufo-Addo and Co. incur $134 million debt for Ghana for cancelling GCGP’s power agreement



* Ken Ofori-Atta skips vetting tomorrow: claims he’s going for post-coronavirus infection review in U.S



New Crusading Guide:



* Agyapa deal: AG-designate allays fears..says it was done in national interest



* Ghana oil to cough up GHc$15M in a suit



Daily Dispatch:



* NDC National Chairman slot - Spio-Garbrah and Asiedu Nketia to challenge Ofosu-Ampofo



* Full Supreme Court judgement in refusing Jean Mensa’s cross examination



Daily Graphic:



* #COVID19 vaccination plan: Government estimates GHc295M for 20 million people



* Mahama moves to reopen case today