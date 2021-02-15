You are here: HomeNews2021 02 15Article 1180171

General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (11)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Informer:

* Asiedu Nketia’s “ My Lord, I don’t have those figures here”... exposes NDC’s inability to collate results

* GETFund scholarship brouhaha - Double-tongued Napo busted, forced to eat own words

Daily Statesman:

* Clean Agyapa deal in Ghana’s interest- Godfred Dame assures

* Having EC boss in witness box won’t change 2020 election results -
Gabby Otchere-Darko


Insight:

*Alfred Obeng clears air over BOST saga

* Arthur Kennedy, says Supreme Court ruling unjust

Ghanaian Observer:

* Agyapa Royalties deal clean - Attorney-General designate

* Election Petition: How Supreme Court upheld respondents’ submission

Chronicle:

* kpooh! Police officer blows himself up in Tema

* Godfred Dame demystifies Agyapa deal

Daily Guide:

* NDC Vrs Jean Mensa - Subpoena war breaks out

* Napo promises transparent oil revenue regime

Daily Post:

* Oyiwa! Akufo-Addo and Co. incur $134 million debt for Ghana for cancelling GCGP’s power agreement

* Ken Ofori-Atta skips vetting tomorrow: claims he’s going for post-coronavirus infection review in U.S

New Crusading Guide:

* Agyapa deal: AG-designate allays fears..says it was done in national interest

* Ghana oil to cough up GHc$15M in a suit

Daily Dispatch:

* NDC National Chairman slot - Spio-Garbrah and Asiedu Nketia to challenge Ofosu-Ampofo

* Full Supreme Court judgement in refusing Jean Mensa’s cross examination

Daily Graphic:

* #COVID19 vaccination plan: Government estimates GHc295M for 20 million people

* Mahama moves to reopen case today

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment