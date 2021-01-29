General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



*Election petition: Hearing begins today.



* Ghana improves on 2020 Corruption Perception Index



Daily Analyst:



*Police crackdown on COVID-29 rule breakers. As they begin random vehicle checks



*JJ was a peoples' person - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh



The Finder:



*Mahama's lawyers suffer fresh setback. As Supreme Court dismisses review applications.



* Ghana improves score on 2020 Corruption Perception Index.



The Custodian:



*Akufo-Addo presents Papa J's Epitaph



* Ghana records 390 COVID-19 deaths. Active cases now 3,940



Ghanaian Times:



*COVID-19 scare: We'll ensure safety of school children - GES assures parents



*MOH invites public for free COVID-19 tests.



The Chronicle:



* Tsatsu fails to convince Law Lords as two main applications thrown out.



*COVID-19 kills three kids at KATH



Daily Guide:



* Supreme court bounces Mahama. Full trial begins today.



*Godfred Dame wins Best Dep.Minister