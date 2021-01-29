Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 29 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
*Election petition: Hearing begins today.
* Ghana improves on 2020 Corruption Perception Index
Daily Analyst:
*Police crackdown on COVID-29 rule breakers. As they begin random vehicle checks
*JJ was a peoples' person - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh
The Finder:
*Mahama's lawyers suffer fresh setback. As Supreme Court dismisses review applications.
* Ghana improves score on 2020 Corruption Perception Index.
The Custodian:
*Akufo-Addo presents Papa J's Epitaph
* Ghana records 390 COVID-19 deaths. Active cases now 3,940
Ghanaian Times:
*COVID-19 scare: We'll ensure safety of school children - GES assures parents
*MOH invites public for free COVID-19 tests.
The Chronicle:
* Tsatsu fails to convince Law Lords as two main applications thrown out.
*COVID-19 kills three kids at KATH
Daily Guide:
* Supreme court bounces Mahama. Full trial begins today.
*Godfred Dame wins Best Dep.Minister