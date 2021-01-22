Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 22 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
New Weekend Crusading Guide:
* End of road for ministerial lobbyists - Final list drops
* John Kumah supports Nana Yaa Asantewaa women empowerment centre
* Pay us or we lock up your facilities, middle belt contractors threaten
Chronicle:
* Nana 'throws out' Ghartey, Gloria & others
* Knives out for Koku Anyidoho, activist wants him expelled from NDC
Daily Graphic:
* President selects ministers
* Mourners to don special cloth for Rawling's funeral
* False news on COVID-19 major challenge - Prof. Tagoe
Ghanaian Times:
* Pres nominates 46 ministers-designate sends list to parliament
* Govt urged to set up infrastructure fund for health facilities
* Compulsory wearing of nose masks: 505 offenders arrested in Accra, Tema
Daily Guide:
* Nana names 46 ministers Osafo-Maafo out!
* Mahama wants petition hearing halted