Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

New Weekend Crusading Guide:



* End of road for ministerial lobbyists - Final list drops



* John Kumah supports Nana Yaa Asantewaa women empowerment centre



* Pay us or we lock up your facilities, middle belt contractors threaten



Chronicle:



* Nana 'throws out' Ghartey, Gloria & others



* Knives out for Koku Anyidoho, activist wants him expelled from NDC



Daily Graphic:



* President selects ministers



* Mourners to don special cloth for Rawling's funeral



* False news on COVID-19 major challenge - Prof. Tagoe



Ghanaian Times:



* Pres nominates 46 ministers-designate sends list to parliament



* Govt urged to set up infrastructure fund for health facilities



* Compulsory wearing of nose masks: 505 offenders arrested in Accra, Tema



Daily Guide:



* Nana names 46 ministers Osafo-Maafo out!



* Mahama wants petition hearing halted