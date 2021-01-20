Today at the News Stands

General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Business and Financial Times:
*5th edition of Beverages Awards launches, nominations open.
*Old-age poverty crisis looms
Ghanaian Times:
*US President elect, Joe Biden takes office today.
*Ongoing Election Petition: SC tosses Mahama's motion
Republic Press:
*Tsatsu, SC Judge clash over Jean Mensa.
*Kasoa Again! No face masks markets.
The Chronicle:
*Mahama punched down.
*Defeated MP-Ministers blacklisted
Daily Guide:
*Covid vaccines coming - President hints.
*Nana picks 85 ministers. Cuts off 7 ministries
Daily Graphic:
*President reduces ministries to 29.
*Government will support safe COVID-19 vaccine - President
The Daily Statesman:
*Mahama suffers first blow
*President: Goceenem working with international agencies to get Covid-19 vaccine.
The Finder:
*TEWU suspends nationwide industrial action.
*Opare Duncan to act as National Security Coordinator