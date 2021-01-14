Today at the News Stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 01 14Article 1154213

General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Chronicle:

* Fireworks in Parliament tomorrow - As NPP and NDC put Speaker Bagbin to test.

*Judiciary to take Muntaka over bribery allegation

Daily Guide:

* NPP MP escapes death

*Mahama vrs Nana at Supreme Court today.

Daily Graphic:

*Election petition: Supreme court determines Mahama's motion today

*TEWU begins nationwide strike

The Business Analyst:

* Inflation rises to 10.4% in December

*Forex market traders envisage exchange rate stability

Business Finder:

*Review laws on procurement - in favour of local firms - GUTA

*CBG donates medical beds to Lekma Hospital.

The Daily Statesman:

*NPP - NDC majority 'fight' to be settled

*Rawlings to be buried at Ministry Cemetery

