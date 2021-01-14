Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021
Source: Ghana Celebrities
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Chronicle:
* Fireworks in Parliament tomorrow - As NPP and NDC put Speaker Bagbin to test.
*Judiciary to take Muntaka over bribery allegation
Daily Guide:
* NPP MP escapes death
*Mahama vrs Nana at Supreme Court today.
Daily Graphic:
*Election petition: Supreme court determines Mahama's motion today
*TEWU begins nationwide strike
The Business Analyst:
* Inflation rises to 10.4% in December
*Forex market traders envisage exchange rate stability
Business Finder:
*Review laws on procurement - in favour of local firms - GUTA
*CBG donates medical beds to Lekma Hospital.
The Daily Statesman:
*NPP - NDC majority 'fight' to be settled
*Rawlings to be buried at Ministry Cemetery