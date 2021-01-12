Today at the News Stands

General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic
*2021 year of enforcement, Standard Authority bares teeth
*TUC urges govt to create more jobs
Chronicle
*Heads to roll as Akufo-Addo trims cabinet
*Opuni trial: COCOBOD bought $64.5m fertiliser from Agricult witness
New Crusading Guide
*Mahama's petition empty - Oppong Nkrumah
*Achiase chief roots for DCE
Daily Guide
*Diplomat found dead in room
*Ministers' list pops up