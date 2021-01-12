General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Daily Graphic



*2021 year of enforcement, Standard Authority bares teeth



*TUC urges govt to create more jobs



Chronicle



*Heads to roll as Akufo-Addo trims cabinet



*Opuni trial: COCOBOD bought $64.5m fertiliser from Agricult witness



New Crusading Guide



*Mahama's petition empty - Oppong Nkrumah



*Achiase chief roots for DCE



Daily Guide



*Diplomat found dead in room



*Ministers' list pops up