General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic

*2021 year of enforcement, Standard Authority bares teeth

*TUC urges govt to create more jobs

Chronicle

*Heads to roll as Akufo-Addo trims cabinet

*Opuni trial: COCOBOD bought $64.5m fertiliser from Agricult witness

New Crusading Guide

*Mahama's petition empty - Oppong Nkrumah

*Achiase chief roots for DCE

Daily Guide

*Diplomat found dead in room

*Ministers' list pops up

