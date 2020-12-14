Today at the News Stands

General News of Monday, 14 December 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Custodian:
* NDC Gurus invade Techiman South EC
* World Leaders endorse Akuffo-Addo's re-election.
Daily Guide:
* NDC Gurus hint for pink sheets.
* Kumasi airport undergoes disinfection.
The Chronicle:
* Volta will fall in 2024 - NPP Executives
* Too early to start debating who leads NPP in 2024.
Economy Times:
* What business can expect in 2021
* Government searches for transaction advisors for US$5b Eurobond
The Daily Statesman:
* NPP petitions EC over Banda parliamentary results.
* You are wrong! Mahama, NDC take on EC, media, observers, voters over 2020 polls.
Daily Analyst:
* Coverage of Election 2020. Media deserves praise, not bullets - GJA asserts.
* Government concerned about NDC's 'Dog Whistles.'
The Finder:
* Presidents of 3 countries congratulate Akufo-Addo on re-election.
* Governance experts advocate for change in parliamentary leadership
Ghanaian Times:
* Parliament reconvenes to complete business.
* Fight against COVID-19: Government begins 3rd phase airports disinfection exercise.
The Ghanaian Publisher:
* Akufo-Addo won't fall below 50% - Bentil
* Kennedy Agyapong warns incoming Ministers.
