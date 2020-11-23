You are here: HomeNews2020 11 23Article 1115752

General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (10)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:

* December 7 polls: Can parties shore up votes?

* Council of State praises EC for good work

Daily Guide:

* If we sleep, we slip - Blay to NPP

* 7 NDC members killed in 2 crashes

B&FT:

* Power transmission losses on the rise - IES analysis shows

* Solid waste treatment project goes to Central Region

Ghanaian Times:

* Police grab 90 suspected criminals in Accra

* 6 NDC supporters perish, 50 injured in accident on Frante-Ejura road

Chronicle:

* We can't bite hands feeding us - Volta Chiefs assure Nana

* Strive for Aliu Mahama's values - KON tells the youth

Business24

* Terkper disputes claims of frail legacy

* Soya market gets boost with GH¢1m injection

* Food and Drugs Authority’s PLS initiative creates employment for 56 SMEs

The Daily Statesman:

* Government free Wi-Fi service for students begins.

* Volta saw little progress under NDC.

The Finder:

* We don't need new laws to fight corruption - Anyenini

* Dec 7 polls : if we sleep, It will slip - Freddie Blay.

The Ghanaian Publisher:

* Continue to trust me - Akufo-Addo

* 2020 Voters' register goes public.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment