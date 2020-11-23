General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Daily Graphic:



* December 7 polls: Can parties shore up votes?



* Council of State praises EC for good work



Daily Guide:



* If we sleep, we slip - Blay to NPP



* 7 NDC members killed in 2 crashes



B&FT:



* Power transmission losses on the rise - IES analysis shows



* Solid waste treatment project goes to Central Region



Ghanaian Times:



* Police grab 90 suspected criminals in Accra



* 6 NDC supporters perish, 50 injured in accident on Frante-Ejura road



Chronicle:



* We can't bite hands feeding us - Volta Chiefs assure Nana



* Strive for Aliu Mahama's values - KON tells the youth



Business24



* Terkper disputes claims of frail legacy



* Soya market gets boost with GH¢1m injection



* Food and Drugs Authority’s PLS initiative creates employment for 56 SMEs



The Daily Statesman:



* Government free Wi-Fi service for students begins.



* Volta saw little progress under NDC.



The Finder:



* We don't need new laws to fight corruption - Anyenini



* Dec 7 polls : if we sleep, It will slip - Freddie Blay.



The Ghanaian Publisher:



* Continue to trust me - Akufo-Addo



* 2020 Voters' register goes public.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.