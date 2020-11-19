General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Chronicle:



* President directs NBSSI to give Odawna fire victims cash.



* Rawlings reports fake account to the police.



Daily Graphic:



* Government launches GH¢100bn economic recovery blueprint



* Blackshield customers, others to receive part of locked-up funds.



Business Finder:



* U.S. supports Ghanaian women entrepreneurs



* Industry, development partners back CARES programme.



Ghanaian Times:



* DVLA grabs 2 awards for digital service delivery



* Fire guts pedestrian Mall in Accra.



The New Crusading Guide:



* Occupy Ghana expresses concern over Amidu's resignation.



* Foreign Minister commissions new Chanceries in Brussels, Berlin, Geneva.



Daily Guide:



* Rawlings death a big blow to NDC.



* Circle 'Mall' gutted, President visits scene.

