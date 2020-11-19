Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Chronicle:
* President directs NBSSI to give Odawna fire victims cash.
* Rawlings reports fake account to the police.
Daily Graphic:
* Government launches GH¢100bn economic recovery blueprint
* Blackshield customers, others to receive part of locked-up funds.
Business Finder:
* U.S. supports Ghanaian women entrepreneurs
* Industry, development partners back CARES programme.
Ghanaian Times:
* DVLA grabs 2 awards for digital service delivery
* Fire guts pedestrian Mall in Accra.
The New Crusading Guide:
* Occupy Ghana expresses concern over Amidu's resignation.
* Foreign Minister commissions new Chanceries in Brussels, Berlin, Geneva.
Daily Guide:
* Rawlings death a big blow to NDC.
* Circle 'Mall' gutted, President visits scene.
