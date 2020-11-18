Today at the News Stands

General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* Crashes, casualties: Adhere to road safety measures - NRSA tasks political parties
* President accepts Amidu's resignation
Ghanaian Times:
* MPs, others react to Martin Amidu's resignation
* Govt on course to settle $1bn debt owed IPPs - Energy Ministry
Daily Guide:
* Man killed over pork
* COCOBOD clears air over sole sourcing allegation
Finder:
* 2,080 perish in 10 months from road crashes in Ghana this year
* No govt official interfered in Amidu's work – NPP
B&FT:
* Stolen at sea: An investigation into illegal Chinese transshipment activities in West Africa
* More education needed to curb COVID-19 spread among children – CRI
Chronicle:
* Police to retrieve unlicensed small Arms before elections
* Documents nail SP over lack of office claim
Herald:
* Akufo-Addo paints Martin Amidu as 'problematic'
* Massive rot detected at COCOBOD
Inquisitor:
* Confusion at GRA over Commissioner's confirmation
