General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Today at the News Stands

Daily Graphic:

* Crashes, casualties: Adhere to road safety measures - NRSA tasks political parties

* President accepts Amidu's resignation

Ghanaian Times:

* MPs, others react to Martin Amidu's resignation

* Govt on course to settle $1bn debt owed IPPs - Energy Ministry

Daily Guide:

* Man killed over pork

* COCOBOD clears air over sole sourcing allegation

Finder:

* 2,080 perish in 10 months from road crashes in Ghana this year

* No govt official interfered in Amidu's work – NPP

B&FT:

* Stolen at sea: An investigation into illegal Chinese transshipment activities in West Africa

* More education needed to curb COVID-19 spread among children – CRI

Chronicle:

* Police to retrieve unlicensed small Arms before elections

* Documents nail SP over lack of office claim

Herald:

* Akufo-Addo paints Martin Amidu as 'problematic'

* Massive rot detected at COCOBOD

Inquisitor:

* Confusion at GRA over Commissioner's confirmation

