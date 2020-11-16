Today at the News Stands

You are here: HomeNews2020 11 16Article 1109767

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Custodian:

* NDC fights over JJ's funeral.

* Akufo-Addo Free SHS graduates score high in WASSCE.

The Daily Statesman:

* Data speaks: Comparative analysis of WASSCE results - 2015-2020

* Free SHS records big success.

The Finder:

* Business Development Ministry showcases success story.

* Free SHS graduates excel in WASSCE - despite challenges imposed by COVID-19.

Daily Guide:

* Chaos in NDC over Rawlings Funeral.

* JJ book of condolence opens.

Ghanaian Times:

* Police grab 40 suspected criminals - in dawn swoops in Accra.

* President proposes naming UDS after late former President Rawlings.


Daily Graphic:

* Ghana secures $3m to boost digital tools.

* Name UDS after Rawlings - President repeats appeal.

