General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Business Finder:

* AfCFTA - 74% of firms in the dark.

* Inflation drops to 10.1%

The Chronicle:

* GFA's dearth in modern football ideas is very worrying.

* Akufo-Addo mourns fallen soldiers at Osu Cemetery.

The Daily Statesman:

* NPP women commence 14-day fasting ahead of Dec 7.

* Bawumia shoots down NDC propaganda.

Daily Graphic:

* Government votes $60m for skills development fund.

* Deathtraps - Uncovered underground chambers pose danger.

Daily Guide:

* Mahama 'sacks' Amidu from NDC.

*National security meets NDC Gurus.

Ghanaian Times:

*Weekend downpour: 8 perish in Accra

* symbol NPP, NDC in bloody clash at Karaga; 7 injured, one arrested.

