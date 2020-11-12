General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Business Finder:



* AfCFTA - 74% of firms in the dark.



* Inflation drops to 10.1%



The Chronicle:



* GFA's dearth in modern football ideas is very worrying.



* Akufo-Addo mourns fallen soldiers at Osu Cemetery.



The Daily Statesman:



* NPP women commence 14-day fasting ahead of Dec 7.



* Bawumia shoots down NDC propaganda.



Daily Graphic:



* Government votes $60m for skills development fund.



* Deathtraps - Uncovered underground chambers pose danger.



Daily Guide:



* Mahama 'sacks' Amidu from NDC.



*National security meets NDC Gurus.



Ghanaian Times:



*Weekend downpour: 8 perish in Accra



* symbol NPP, NDC in bloody clash at Karaga; 7 injured, one arrested.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.