Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Business Finder:
* AfCFTA - 74% of firms in the dark.
* Inflation drops to 10.1%
The Chronicle:
* GFA's dearth in modern football ideas is very worrying.
* Akufo-Addo mourns fallen soldiers at Osu Cemetery.
The Daily Statesman:
* NPP women commence 14-day fasting ahead of Dec 7.
* Bawumia shoots down NDC propaganda.
Daily Graphic:
* Government votes $60m for skills development fund.
* Deathtraps - Uncovered underground chambers pose danger.
Daily Guide:
* Mahama 'sacks' Amidu from NDC.
*National security meets NDC Gurus.
Ghanaian Times:
*Weekend downpour: 8 perish in Accra
* symbol NPP, NDC in bloody clash at Karaga; 7 injured, one arrested.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.