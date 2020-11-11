You are here: HomeNews2020 11 11Article 1105960

General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (6)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder:

* Springfield, ENI ordered to merge oil fields.

* Free SHS saviour of girls' education - Sirigu Naba

Daily Guide:

* Opuni signed $19.9m contract with expired certificate - witness

* Wear face mask - Blay tells NPP


Daily Graphic:

* Government bails out 8 SOEs - They will receive payroll support

*Ministry coordinates covid-19 researches to respond to pandemic

The Chronicle:

* Serial numbers of seized 436 pistols erased

* NPP Youth embark on 'Boots on Ground's campaign.

Republic Press:

* NDC runs from Airbus -akes capital of Agyapa deal

* I will beat up Kennedy Agyapong - Akroso chief threatens.

The Custodian:

* Lawyers for GO1 go wild - as Mahama, Amidu fight over €5m Airbus bribery scandal

*Free SHS is changing lives and female education - Sirigu Naba.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment