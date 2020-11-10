Today at the News Stands

You are here: HomeNews2020 11 10Article 1104970

General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder:

*Amidu, Mahama lock horns - over €5m Airbus bribery scandal

*School feeding Programme pays GHC280m arrears - National coordinator


Daily Guide:

* Ex-Nana aide Krapa donates to Oti NPP

* More factories coming - NPP


The Chronicle:

* We have put 76 1D1F in operation - Nana Akomea

* Government secures 170m euros to open bank.


The New Crusading Guide:

* Ghana card to replace NHIS card on digital platform integration.

* Show up for interrogation - Amidu dares John Mahama.

Daily Graphic:

* Rejected ballots, potential third force?

* Election years record higher raid fatalities - Road safety statistics.

Ghanaian Times:

* Government pays GHc800m for completed GETFund projects.

* GHS to set up COVID-19 sample collection centres across country.

