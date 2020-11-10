Today at the News Stands

General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Finder:
*Amidu, Mahama lock horns - over €5m Airbus bribery scandal
*School feeding Programme pays GHC280m arrears - National coordinator
Daily Guide:
* Ex-Nana aide Krapa donates to Oti NPP
* More factories coming - NPP
The Chronicle:
* We have put 76 1D1F in operation - Nana Akomea
* Government secures 170m euros to open bank.
The New Crusading Guide:
* Ghana card to replace NHIS card on digital platform integration.
* Show up for interrogation - Amidu dares John Mahama.
Daily Graphic:
* Rejected ballots, potential third force?
* Election years record higher raid fatalities - Road safety statistics.
Ghanaian Times:
* Government pays GHc800m for completed GETFund projects.
* GHS to set up COVID-19 sample collection centres across country.
