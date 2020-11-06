Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 6 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* Illicit arms destroyed in Sekondi
* ECG to replace equipment. Receives $130m from Government
The Finder:
* Government gives ECG $130m for efficient, stable power supply - Minister
* Hassan Tampuli targets 45,000 votes on December 7th.
Ghanaian Times:
* National interest must override partisanship - Kan-Dapaah advises Political parties
* 1,200 illegal small arms destroyed in Sekondi.
The Daily Statesman:
* Ghana honours farmers/fisherman today
* $330m Boankra Port project takes off. As Akufo-Addo actualises Kufuor's vision.
New Weekend Crusading Guide:
* EC to present Roadmap for peaceful election to Parliament on Saturday.
* We are ready to provide adequate security - Kan-Dapaah assures as he briefs Parliament
The Chronicle:
* Retain NPP to keep your lights on - Amewu
* I am honest and truthful. Vote for me - Akufo-Addo
Daily Guide:
* Vote Nana to keep lights on
* $330m Boankra Inland Project takes off
