Today In History: NPP leaders are intolerant – A Plus responds to legal suits threats

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

He said “National executives of a party in government sit on radio and tv to accuse me of everything. A Plus is receiving millions at BOST. Not a single person from the media went Bost office at Dzorwulu to check if it’s true or not. A Plus has contract at Konfo Anokye Hospital. Me, I’ve been to komfo Anokye twice. There is a road that goes through the hospital to some banku joint at the back so I used it. Second time I went to Konfo Anokye was around 2014 to visit my friend mortuary man bi. So I spent all the time with dead bodies. You people tell lies lies lies lies!!! I meet friend who say to me, Kwame I hear say you dey carry some millions for BOST. Media coming up with all sorts of lies to confuse people. I’ve never threatened to sue even one person. I have tolerated the whole NPP government, their lying CID and some lying members. (Not all of them. Some are very honest)Funny enough all these bodies and people can’t tolerate just me. #Halfmanhalfbosom Everyday, we will sue you. We are going to court. We will cut your k?ti from there. (Please that one di? don’t. I beg). We will saah you akakaduro. We will let Nimokafui and Ayetefrem appear in your dream Aaaaaba!!! You see, I may not agree with what you have to say against or about me but I will defend to death your right to say it. Say wherever you want. Me I don’t care!!!”.