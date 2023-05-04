Today In History: 3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

At a time, another woman has been nominated as the Chief Justice of Ghana by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; GhanaWeb looks back at a year ago when it reported on three young female lawyers who are making great strides in their legal professions.



This report was put together as a way to celebrate women such as Adwoa Amoako Adjei Khairallah, Ama Aboagye Dacosta, and Elizabeth Owusua for their contributions to Ghana’s legal profession.



Read the full original story as was published by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, below: :



It is no doubt one of the prestigious professions around the globe – Law. Many people would love to pursue law, but sometimes the number of years involved is somewhat a dragging factor for some people.



Age and time, however, was no limit for these three female individuals who stopped at nothing till they attained the status of lawyers at a rather young age.



Today, they are being recognized and they are doing fantastic work in the legal field, having been called to the bar in their prime.



Other young female lawyers are doing great work on the legal front but this GhanaWeb piece focuses on these three:



Adwoa Amoako Adjei Khairallah

Aside from her age – which has made her outstanding among some of her peers, the 28-year-old Ghanaian lady made her mark when she emerged as one of the top students called to both the Gambian and Ghanaian bars in 2020, having distinguished herself in legal courses in both countries.



Adwoa Amoako Adjei Khairallah, born on April 11, 1994, has since 2020, been a practicing lawyer at her firm Amoako Adjei Law Consult. Aside from this, she has taken up the responsibility of helping other upcoming students who have difficulty pursuing law.



Aside from law, Adwoa is also an entrepreneur and prolific writer who was named as part of the Top 100 revolutionary Ghanaian Writers, placing 55 on the list after launching her book – ‘Mixed up’.



Ama Aboagye Dacosta



She was all over the news in 2021 October, after news of her graduation from the Ghana Law School emerged. Born on April 17, 1999, Ama Aboagye Dacosta gained admission to study law at the University of Ghana in 2015 after completing Aburi Girls Senior High School in 2012.



She graduated from the University of Ghana in 2019 and proceeded to the Ghana School of Law after going through the process. She was subsequently called to the bar at age 22 in 2021, becoming Ghana’s youngest lawyer at the time.



Ama currently is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court. Her French-speaking skills are also impeccable.



Elizabeth Owusua

She became an internet sensation after her story got to the limelight – the story of how the young female lawyer has become both a successful lawyer and a nurse.



Juggling both careers; a lawyer by day and a nurse by night, Owusua revealed in a post, how her childhood dream of doing both professions became realized after her hard work paid off.



From Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School in the Central region, she pursued Nursing and Midwifery at the training college at Korle Bu where she graduated with a Diploma in Nursing in 2008 and started working as a nurse in 2010 after National Service.



She continued to Central University College to pursue a Degree in Nursing while working and she graduated in 2013.



A year after – 2014, she gained admission at GIMPA Law Faculty where she pursued an LLB and later moved to the Law School in 2017. She was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2019.



NW/AE