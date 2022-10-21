Tobinco supports GJA Awards with GH¢50,000

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has donated an amount of GH¢50,000 towards the upcoming Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.



This was when the GJA Executives paid the renowned businessman a courtesy call at his office yesterday. The GJA Executives returned to the Tobinco Boss to re-introduce themselves and re-engage with the Tobinco Group of Companies as part of the Association’s quest to engage key partner institutions.



At the meeting, the GJA President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, called on the Tobinco Boss to support the 26th GJA Awards which will be held on November 12, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City .



He also called on him to support the GJA in its quest to establish the Journalists Support Fund, which will be launched on November 2, 2022, a day that also marks the UN’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.”



He stated that the Fund will assist the GJA in engaging the services of legal practitioners, primarily to handle the civil side of assault cases and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and face the full rigours of the law.



Response



The Tobinco Boss in response committed GH¢50,000 to the awards.



He believed that the money will encourage journalists to continue with the good works that they are doing.



The Tobinco boss also assured the GJA of his support towards its programmes.



The Tobinco Boss was also impressed with the work of the current GJA Executives since they assumed office.



He also commended the GJA and the entire media for not being quiet about illegal mining (galamsey).



Nana Amo Tobbin I urged the GJA to use its office to guide and coach presenters on their choice of words so that what they say does not create an unsafe environment or cause commotion.



“I think we should advise our media personalities to know how to talk about such topics,” he said.



He also observed the closure of Oyerapa FM in Kumasi because the host could not control the guests or dissociate himself from the comments made by the panelists.



Nana Amo Tobbin I pleaded with presenters to also dissociate themselves in case their guests make comments that could bring them problems.



“My plea is that the GJA will not only fight or talk about the welfare of journalists but also find a room to coach them on how they must go about their duties.” I also have a media firm, and I talk to my people, “he said.



He also prayed that the GJA succeeds in its tenure, adding that he will give the GJA every support it needs to succeed.