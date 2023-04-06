Tobinco donates medicines worth over 150k to Police Hospital

Health News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.atinkaonline.com

As part of its corporate social responsibilities, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a subsidiary of Tobinco Group of Companies, in collaboration with the Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, presented medicines worth over GHS150,000 to the Police Hospital.



The medicines were Artenate DS Tablet, Vital Syrup, Entrima cream, Entralyn cough syrup, Tobvital syrup, Vedil 6.25mg, Vedil 12.5mg, Vedil 25mg, Vodom 10 Supp, Vodom 30 Supp, Amoflux cap, Entrance Antacid, Entramol tabs MP, Lyten Forte and Evinal Pessary.



The donation formed part of activities to commemorate World Malaria Day 2023, which would be marked on April, 25,2023, on the theme “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement.”



It was presented by the Deputy Managing Director- Marketing for Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr Christopher Mensah and the Head of Corporate Affairs of the Tobinco Group of Companies and GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour.



Presenting the item to the Heads of the Police Administration, Mr Albert Dwumfour said the Tobinco Boss, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has observed that the leadership of the Ghana Police Service has been proactive, vibrant, innovative and as well provided a conducive environment for businessmen hence the need to support the service.



As part of supporting the Police Administration, you may recall that recently; the Tobinco Boss also built a fully furnished ultra-modern two-storey building worth GHC3,982,700, almost GHS 4 million, to serve as the Headquarters of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) of the Ghana Police service.







Last year, at the same time, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited also donated medicines worth GHS100,000 to the Police Hospital to also mark World Malaria Day.



For his part, the DCOP Dr Samuel Otu-Nyarko, who is in charge of Public Health and also the Deputy Medical Director of the Police Hospital thanked the Tobinco Boss and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited.



He prayed to God to enlarge the business of the Group.

He called on corporate entities, organisations and individuals to emulate the philanthropic works of Tobinco Boss to promote National Development.



According to him, Despite being a Police Hospital, the facility does not only take care of the Police but also civilians, adding that more civilians use the Police Hospital, therefore the need for all to support the hospital.







He was sure of the quality of the medicines from Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited and therefore assured that they would be kept well and put to good use.



The Deputy Managing Director- Marketing for Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr Christopher Mensah, also stated that Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited would educate or sensitise the public in order to achieve zero malaria in the country.



In addition to that, he said the company has put in place measures to support some organisations, and medical facilities with medicines to help treat and fight malaria.



