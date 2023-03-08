Tobinco Pharmaceuticals supports St Joseph Orthopaedic Hospital in Koforidua

Health News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua in the Eastern region.



The gesture according to authorities will strengthen the hospital in its day-to-day activities.



Items donated were Three(3) 43″ Television sets for the 3 medical wards, Two(2) refrigerators for administrative and pharmacy use, one(1) split air conditioner and an undisclosed amount of money to support the refurbishment of the hospital’s pharmacy department.



In a brief ceremony to hand over the items to the hospital, the Deputy Managing Director-Marketing at Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Christopher Mensah said the gesture was in line with Tobinco Pharmaceuticals’ Corporate Social Responsibility especially regarding the need to support excellence in healthcare delivery.



“As a local and responsible pharmaceutical company, we see this donation as our way of giving back to the society to support healthcare delivery in Ghana” he said.



He therefore appealed to the authorities to maintain and optimize the use of these items.



The Director of the St.Joseph Hospital, Dr. Samuel Worlasi Akoni, expressed gratitude to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited for the kind gesture.



He was extremely grateful as the items would be of great help to the hospital.



He bemoaned the challenges confronting the hospital and therefore called on other corporate entities to come to their aid.