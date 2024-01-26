Tiwaa-led EOCO scooped GH¢232m for state in 2023

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) under the leadership of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in 2023 made a total recovery of over GH¢232 million for the state.



The amount is a result of direct and indirect recoveries from proceeds of crime under the purview of EOCO.



Speaking to the EOCO news desk, the Executive Director; COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah extended her gratitude to the management team and all officers of EOCO who made this great feat possible.



She also stated that in 2024, EOCO intends to improve its recoveries, sensitisation programmes on prohibited cyber activity, gaming, the use of social media, and cyberbullying.



Additionally, the public affairs unit extended its sensitization programmes to a total of 130,294 students from various schools across the country.



This is made up of 68,878 females and 61,416 males.



This excludes programmes held at the regional levels, on national television, markets, religious institutions, and selected communities.