Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Titus Glover ‘ousted out’ of parliament by NDC opponent

MP for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has lost his seat

Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has lost his seat to NDC’s Isaac Ashai Odamtten.



Ashai Odamtten swept 41, 663 votes whiles Titus-Glover obtained 32, 230 votes.



Mr. Glover who has represented the people of Tema West in Parliament since 2012 is among at least 28 MPs who have lost their seats in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The tensed battle between Glover and Odamtten



There has been a tempestuous relationship between the two candidates prior to the 2020 general elections.



This was necessitated by the arrest of the NDC parliamentary candidate Mr. Ashai Odamtten over what was termed as the misappropriation of funds during his tenure as Mayor of Tema.



It was alleged that Mr. Titus Glover caused the arrest of his opponent which occurred a few days before the general elections.





