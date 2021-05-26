Titus-Glover faults Ken Agyapong for naming suspected killer of Ahmed Suale

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has faulted the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for openly naming the alleged murderer of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



He said what Mr. Agyapong should have done, if indeed he knew the one who murdered the late journalist, was to give the information to the security agencies to take the matter up, instead of mentioning the person’s name on radio.



The vociferous MP, who himself has been named as a suspect in the case, named one Ansu Gyeabour as behind the shooting to death of the journalist at his Madina home in 2019.



In a television interview with Adinkra TV in New York, on Monday, Mr Agyapong said the alleged suspect was a resident in the Ashanti Region and therefore asked the security agencies to pick him up as part of their investigations into the case.



Reacting to the issue on Onua TV’s Maakye hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom, Mr. Titus-Glover said “it hurts if people make false allegations against you so I will urge Kennedy to halt those comments.”



“He wants us to know the truth and every Ghanaian also wants to know the truth about the murder of the journalist but he should not have put this information out.”



The former Deputy Transport Minister said, “he could have gone to the IGP. He could have gone to the National Security Coordinator or the National Security Minister to give such information to them”.



“He should be calm. I will urge him to halt it else he will destroy the evidence and the person will run away. We all want the truth but intelligence and security issues are not discussed outside. It’s done outside the camera,” the former MP explained on Wednesday.