Source: Peace FM

'Tired' Akufo-Addo must proceed on leave - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to proceed on leave.



This, he said, will enable peace to prevail in the country.



To him, the First Gentleman is visibly tired of the job and needs to take a breather from the stress he is going through at the presidency.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, General Mosquito as popularly called, insisted that the absence of President Akufo-Addo will put to rest the recurrent acts of vigilantism in the country.



“President Akufo-Addo must proceed on leave because he is tired on the job. He has been working for four years and he has never gone on a vacation. It is time for him to proceed on leave and I believe that if he goes on leave, the activities of vigilante groups terrorising communities will definitely wane,” he charged.



He believed the activities of vigilante groups have increased because they have the tacit support of officialdom; pointing out government even have the temerity to fire shots at civilians because of the President's inactions.



To the NDC Chief Scribe, President Akufo-Addo should have first shown leadership by proceeding on his accumulated leave for working more than three years before directing the Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo to do so.



He added that he would have preferred the Auditor-General to be still at post and not forced on leave than President Nana Akufo-Addo staying in office as President.



“Akufo-Addo must rather proceed on leave and not Domelevo who is working very hard to put the government in check on corruption. Instead of Domelevo, I will prefer President Akufo-Addo proceeds on leave. If we don't have a President like Akufo-Addo but we have a working Auditor-General like Domelevo, I will prefer the latter to the former,” he insisted.





