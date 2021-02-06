Regional News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Tipper truck crashes 22-year-old student to death in her kitchen

The 22-year-old of deceased was a senior high school graduate

Correspondence from Eastern Region



A 22-year-old senior high school graduate, Anita Asieduwaa Ama Nkrumah, has died after being crushed to death by a tipper truck Friday morning at Senchi-Amanfrom in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.



The truck with registration number GN-6025-16 belonging to Afcons Construction Company Limited, had been driving at 9:00am along a dusty road close to its sand winning base which is about 150 meters from the home of the victim, when the accident happened.



It was learnt that the truck, after being filled with sand was negotiating a sharp bend on its way from the sight when it lost its balance and fell on the kitchen, a detached, wooden makeshift structure located close to the road in which the victim was said to be preparing food, flattening it in the process.



Personnel from the Akosombo Divisional Police Command led by the Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Unit, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akwasi Yeboah and construction workers had a hectic time emptying the truck off the sand before an excavator could lift it.



A gory description by eyewitnesses indicated that her intestines were splashed out with severe head, leg and hand injuries.



The accident attracted a large group of mourners to the house of the family. The truck involved in the accident was being driven from the scene to the Senchi Police Station when GhanaWeb got there.



Mother of the deceased, Patience Osabutey told GhanaWeb that she was on the farm when she was called and informed about the incident. According to her, her daughter was home in the morning when she set off to work, only to hear the gory news.



“I wasn’t at home [when the accident happened]. My daughter was home when I left. I received several calls while on the farm that there had been an accident at our house so I rushed back home. I was told she had suffered injuries to the hands and legs but a lot of people were wailing when I got home,” Esther Osabutey narrated.



Madam Osabutey described her daughter as a very quiet person who loved to keep to herself.



“My daughter was a very reserved person. She didn’t like talking. If you talk too much then you begin to annoy her, she doesn’t laugh much and does not make too many friends,” she said, bursting into uncontrollable wailing.



An aunt to the deceased who witnessed the incident, Yayira Avogbedo, also narrated what she saw to GhanaWeb.



“When I came, I realized that the tipper filled with sand had fallen on my niece. The police came here and removed her. There were injuries to her face and her legs were broken and her intestines had gushed out,” she narrated.



Brother of the victim, Michael Amoah told GhanaWeb that his sister completed the Manya Krobo Senior High School in 2017 and was preparing to enter the Winneba Community Nursing Training College later in the year before the tragedy, adding that her death had devastated the family.



ASP Akwasi Yeboah told GhanaWeb that the police would hunt for the unidentified driver of the truck to help in the conduct of investigations into the accident.













