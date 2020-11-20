Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Tina Mensah’s lobbying skills unmatched - Weija-Gbawe MCE

Municipal Chief Executive of the Weija-Gbawe Assembly, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor

Municipal Chief Executive of the Weija-Gbawe Assembly, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, says the lobbying skills of the Member of Parliament for the Constituency in Greater Accra Region, Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah are unmatched.



According to him, the MP’s strenuous efforts in the development of the constituency for the past three and half years is commendable.

Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor was speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host, Kaakyiree Ofori Ayim.



He said the area has benefitted from several development projects due to the hard work of the legislator who doubles as the Deputy Health Minister.

Some of the projects the MP has lobbied for include; construction and upgrading of health facilities, asphalting of roads in the municipality among others.



He said, the MP remains a great asset to the NPP and the constituency as well and further called on residents of the area to vote massively for her on December 7 to complete the good things she has started.



Touching on developments in the area under the NPP, Kwesi Brako Kumor said, “with the “planned policies and pragmatic government interventions rolled-out, Ghanaians are now better off under the Akufo Addo led government.”



“We have a 4-year mandate to deliver on our campaign promises but I can confidently tell you that much has been achieved even within 2 years compared to the NDC’s 8 years. The NDC should not think that we’ve been idle. By the time we are done with our first term, the country will see massive infrastructural development.

