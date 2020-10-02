General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: 3 News

'Timing of Akufo-Addo’s projects commissioning wrong' – Jantuah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Private legal practitioner Kwame Jantuah has expressed concerns over the commissioning of projects by President Akufo-Addo two months before the December pools.



He is of the view that the timing is wrong and that campaigning should be done on what the parties have done.



Speaking to StarrFM, the member of the CPP noted “I’d have thought that two months to election isn’t the time to be commissioning projects. It’s a time to campaign and you must campaign on what your party has and not government equipment”.



“I have been wondering, we are in an election year, the president is going around campaigning but whose money is he using? Is it taxpayers’ money or NPP money? It happened under John Mahama and it’s happening under Akufo-Addo.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamadu Bawumiah have in the past few weeks commissioned various projects under the guise of working visits, a move the opposition has chastised.





