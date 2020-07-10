Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Timing for Nana Addo’s presidency the best for coronavirus fight – Kwame Boateng

Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The branch Organizer for the UK New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Boateng, has said that Nana Akofo-Addo needs to be highly commended for the way he has managed the Coronavirus disease in the country.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency during COVID-19 is perfectly timed because were it left to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the country would have been in crisis.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “We are lucky to have Nana Addo as president. For what he has done to manage the COVID-19, I am sure that if NDC was in power, we may not have the money to buy hand sanitizers, buckets or other essential things for the health workers. So we must be very grateful for having Nana Addo”.



Kwame Boateng furthered that the President’s ingenious contact tracing led the UK to emulate this action which they subsequently abandoned because of their inability to continue as the President did.



“Just look at the contact tracing Nana Addo begun. The UK also tried this about two months ago. They abandoned the project about two weeks ago because they realized that even if they themselves could not do it after spending so much on it. I think they wanted to follow what Ghana was doing. But clearly, it didn’t work for them. So we have to commend Nana Addo so that he can continue the good work for another four years”.



Many international organizations have applauded the Government of Ghana for its ability to work with the currently available resources by quickly identifying those who are infected and reacting to keep the virus contained.

