Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Times are hard for Ghanaians under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Ghanaians are going through a tough time under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He noted that the economy is not working in favor of the majority of Ghanaians, a situation he said is plunging them into severe difficulties.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Komla Klutse, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) noted that Ghanaians are yearning for a change in this year’s elections due to these challenges they are facing.



“Times are hard for people,” he stressed.



He added: “All the people that we have spoken to are finding it very difficult to make ends meet.



“One thing that stands out is the appreciation to the NDC government for a lot of the infrastructure that they have in terms of electricity, in terms of drinking water, in terms of schools, in terms of CHIPS compound, health facilities and so many other things.



“They believe that the NDC should come and continue from where they left off.



“There is also the case of the abandoned projects – clinics, schools, roads, where we left off, most of those projects have been abandoned by the new government. Of course, they have their own priorities but the people are not happy about that.



“They want a continuity,” he stressed.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.