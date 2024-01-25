Time to prove you are not a threat to Ghana’s peace, stability – Acquaye to new CDS

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

A security policy expert, Anthony Acquaye, has urged the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, to use his new role to prove to Ghanaians that he has never been a threat to the peace and stability of the country.



In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, congratulating the new CDS, the security expert explained especially as the country prepares for a crucial election in December, Oppong-Peprah should work hard at making the larger population appreciate that his appointment was due to merit and nothing else.



“Sir, prior to your appointment, there was so much brouhaha which painted you as a threat to the peace and stability of Ghana going into 2024 General Election, even though the intelligence gathered in your domain indicated that you are among the finest military officers loved by the rank and file in the Ghana Armed Forces due to your neutrality, affability, problem solving skills and your determination to ensure things are done right without bias.



“In fact, anyone who has insight into information in your domain of work knows that your appointment is 80% based on merit and not strictly partisan. Throughout your military career, you have demonstrated a spirit of neutrality in your profession and have strived for the best among soldiers, and most (sic) among the defence civilian staff.



“Sir, this is the time to prove to the 32 million Ghanaians that you are never a threat to the peace and stability of your beloved country, Ghana, most importantly in the comings December 7 general election, as alleged in the media space that your appointment is to unleash mayhem on Ghanaians,” he wrote.



Anthony Acquaye further cautioned the CDS to be on the lookout for backstabbers and people who pretend to like him in this new role.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana on Wednesday, January 25, 2024.



In a press release from the Communications Director at Jubilee House, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the current Chief of Army Staff will resume his new role effective February 1, 2024.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, as Chief of Defence Staff, effective Thursday, 1st February 2024.



“This appointment has been made subject to consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic,” part of the press release said



The appointment comes as Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the incumbent Chief of Defence Staff, is set to complete his duty and retire on February 1, 2024.



Read Anthony Acquaye’s full open letter to CDS Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah below:



For Immediate Release



25th January, 2024.







OPEN LETTER TO THE NEWLY APPOINTED CDS MAJOR GENERAL THOMAS OPPONG PEPRAH ~ Security Policy Expert





Congratulations, sir, on your appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces.





Sir, prior to your appointment, there was so much brouhaha which painted you as a threat to the peace and stability of Ghana going into 2024 General Election, even though the intelligence gathered in your domain indicated that you are among the finest military officers loved by the rank and file in the Ghana Armed Forces due to your neutrality, affability, problem solving skills and your determination to ensure things are done right without bias.



In fact, anyone who has insight into information in your domain of work knows that your appointment is 80% based on merit and not strictly partisan. Throughout your military career, you have demonstrated a spirit of neutrality in your profession and have strived for the best among soldiers, and most suprisely among the defence civilian staff.



Sir, this is the time to prove to the 32 million Ghanaians that you are never a threat to the peace and stability of your beloved country, Ghana, most importantly in the comings December 7 general election, as alleged in the media space that your appointment is to unleash mayhem on Ghanaians.



Let your regime of leadership be keen to hold on to the existing positive peace we are enjoying as a country by admonishing your men and women to make the interests of the 32 million Ghanaians as priority to their individual interests which as a result can put Ghana at the risk of negative peace.





Sir, it is imperative to draw to your attention that the very people who tried to tarnish your image are within your own domain and are watching you to fail, so they can say, we said it. It is my sincere hope that not a single blood of a Ghanaian will be shared in your regime as CDS in any internal security operation involved by your troops.





Sir, Bawku Conflict urgently needs a holistic base approach rather than the one-way military base approach, which, as a result, has cause the life of innocent Ghanaians living in the area, while I might not be preve to the detail threat profile that might have triggered the current clash, the few intelligence gathered indicates that the people in the area have lost trust in your current troops detachment, for this reason it will be wise to redraw them and adopt joint problem solving approach in ensuring proper policies and measures to manage the country's vulnerabilities which give opportunities to the threat of proliferation of illicit small arms, light and sophisticated weapons in the country that has fall in the hand of this horror individuals.





Anthony Acquaye, PhD (s)



Security Policy Expert, Centre for Security Dialogue, and Peace Advocacy ( CSDPA)



0556783703