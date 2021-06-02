Time to move from mere wisdom into divine knowledge for development - Amoako Attah

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: newsghana.com.gh

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has urged African leaders, especially Ghanaian leaders to ensure they instill discipline and respect for Culture to enable them build a better nation.



According to him, the time has come for them to move from mere wisdom into a divine knowledge for development.



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel Fm’s Anopa BofoƆ program yesterday.



He averred that if they move from wisdom based thinking to a knowledge based thinking, then Africa will begin to change in a direction that will propel development.



The Man of God, said Africa needs knowledgeable people because they make personal sacrifices for the natural interest of the entire nation for development.



He said “Knowledge deals with energy whilst wisdom deals with physical strength.”



He averred to be able to get such knowledgeable persons in a country will depend on how strong its education system is.



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah noted that Ghana seems to be focusing too much on schooling than on education.



He said, education is high standard form of schooling which instills discipline, equality and culture.



These things, he said, are the major factors that boost ones confidence and education level which guarantee knowledge and bring development.



Rastafarians students’ case



Commenting on the above issue, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah noted that although the decision by the Court seem right, we should not by this ruling open doors for so many things that will infiltrate our system and diffuse our culture as people.



He said, there are instances where God uses Rastafarians to do greater things.



He mentioned Samuel, Sampson Nehemia, and Soul/Paul and even Jesus Christ who was born in Bethlehem but had to be moved to Nazareth (the land of Rastafarians) where God has covenant with the people hence, they do not drink alcohol and most of these people never married.



“These people did something beyond the natural,” he said.