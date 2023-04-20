Time for clean politics, we've 'character assassinated' people for too long - Allotey Jacobs scolds NPP, NDC

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has warned political parties against making statements that potentially stoke violence and chaos.



Allotey Jacobs, who has ceased joining the NDC, bemoaned the political theatrics and strategy by politicians to charge up their supporters and incite them to action.



He noted that their kind of politics needs a major transformation.



"We have maligned people in this country. We've character assassinated people in this country but we have reached a stage where there should be clean politics," he snapped while making his submissions on Peace FM's show "Kokrokoo" Wednesday morning.



He feared politicians are leaving a bad imprint on the youth and generations to come, hence emphasizing that "we have reached a stage where our politics should be clean. Clean politics, not politics of deceit but truthful politics. Let us digest the truth and tell the people the truth".



Allotey Jacobs made these comments in relation to the Ghana Police Service engagement with the two largest political parties, the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress on Monday, April 17 where the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akufo Dampare assured them of their impartiality to enforce law and order.



The IGP also cautioned the parties against interfering in the work of the Police and further briefed them on some initiatives the Police Service has implemented under its Police Transformation Agenda to enhance security in all elections.



Watch video below:



