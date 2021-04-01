Timber truck crashes two mourners to death

Regional News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A MAN Diesel truck loaded with timber has crushed two mourners to death at Akyem Nkwateng in Birim North District of the Eastern Region.



The deceased persons’ Yaw Agyemang, 36, a motor rider, and Kwaku Dominic,37 a pillion were among a group of mourners including motor riders who were conveying a corpse from the Akyem Mamanso community Mortuary to Akyem Akorkuaso for burial on Wednesday, March 31.



Starr News has gathered that Yaw Agyemang now deceased and the other rider was allegedly carelessly riding motorbikes challenging each other.



On reaching the Akyem Nkwateng stretch of the road, the timber truck with registration number GW 7424 suddenly emerged from the opposite direction forcing Yaw Agyemang to slam on the break of the motorbike to avoid a head-on collision.



However, the motorbike somersaulted and dragged him [Kwaku Dominic] and his pillion to violently hit the rear tyre of the moving truck.



The two died instantly and their bodies have been deposited at the New Abirem Government Hospital morgue.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News.







He said the driver of the Timber truck has been arrested to assist the investigation.



In a separate accident, a tricycle rider has been crushed to death after jumping a traffic light in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.



The accident occurred Wednesday, March 31 at about 8:25 pm.



The suspected driver Ebenezer Opare, 22, who was driving an unregistered Ford Escape 4×4 vehicle from the Koforidua polytechnic junction direction of the road towards Aberewa Nkwanta on the dual carriageway in Koforidua alleged that the rider [Francis Bawa] who was riding a tricycle with registration Number M- 21- ER 475 jumped the SSNIT traffic light from Aberewa Nkwanta direction. He then crossed the opposite lanes towards Old Estate and in the process crashed with his vehicle.



The rider sustained injury as a result and was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital for treatment but pronounced dead on arrival



The body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.



Accidents involving motorbikes have become rampant in the Eastern Region.



The Eastern Regional Commander of the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service Chief Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu revealed staggering statistics in February that motorbikes (Okada)and tricycle (Pragia) crashes have killed twenty out of sixty people from January to February 13, 2021.