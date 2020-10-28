Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: GNA

Tiler jailed 10 years for having sex with minor

A 24-year-old tiler who filed a minor at Adjiringanor in Accra has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Akorlatsey Kofi Adams pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.



The Court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, convicted Adams on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.



Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a trader residing at Adjiringanor.



The complainant is the mother of the victim. Adams resides at Ashaiman.



The prosecution said on October 15, this year, at about 8:00 pm, the victim left home unceremoniously.



The Prosecutor said the victim, however, returned home on October 22, this year and during the evening, the complainant quizzed the victim as to where she had been.



DSP Boafo said the victim informed the complainant that on October 15, this year, accused lured her to his residence and he had bouts of unprotected sex with her.



The prosecution said the victim further indicated that the accused after the acts, warned her not to inform anyone.



According to the prosecutor, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Airport Police Station for investigations.



The prosecution said Personnel of DOVVSU issued to the complainant a medical report form to seek medical care for the victim.



Adams was arrested and an investigation caution statement was obtained from him.





