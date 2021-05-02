Tighten security network of ECOWAS member states - Prince Mba to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: GNA

President of Forum for Equity, Mr. Prince Bagnaba Mba, has called on the Economic Community for West African States, (ECOWAS) under the Chairmanship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to strengthen security at their enclave to ward off terrorism.



He said the recent killing of Chad's President, Derby and the territorial expansion in Nigeria calls for rapid response.



Mr Mba who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the need to tighten security said although, Ghana was seemingly an oasis of peace, a strike from any part of the continent could have negative repercussions and rippling effects on the country and beyond.



He, therefore, cautioned member states to stay alert as Internal discord and lack of competence in intelligence and counterintelligence could ruin the dream of creating a region of economic development.



Mr Mba appealed to the President and chairman of ECOWAS to convene and come out with a comprehensive military approach to wipe out elements that are likely to create disunity and instability at the sub-region.



“ECOWAS forces succeeded in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and are capable as a joint force to stop upsurge of the menace of the religious terrorists at the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.