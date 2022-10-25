Tight security at Walewale Catholic Church over NDC constiuency elections

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



There is a heavy security presence at the Catholic Church in Walewale where 1,449 delegates are expected to cast their votes to choose new leadership to serve the party for the next four years.



This is after the centre's elections was suspended over the weekend due to the chaotic disruption of the elections.



The fight ensued after the deputy communication ballot papers were mixed with the chairman position ballot papers.



Police had to fire tear gas to split rioting delegates after they suspected election malpractices.



The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Walewale constituency of the North East Region unanimously agreed to continue their elections today (25 October 2022).



Meanwhile, some delegates have accused the regional executives of being the cause of the chaos.



They believe the regional executives chose some incumbent aspirants to campaign for them.



But the North East Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC, Abubakari Sana Abdul-Kudus has debunked claims that he was not campaigning for any of the candidates as some delegates speculated during the last elections hence, leading to the scuffle at the election center.



He said he is not the one responsible for the chaos in the last elections because his interest should not interfere with the electoral process.



"People will say that you are here or there but the bottom line is that is the party that is the supreme. Though I have my interest but my interest should not interfere with the process. People will say all things but I am a regional working for the party," he debunked.



He added "I and the regional communication officer are the supervisors of this election as regional executives but someone is saying that we are taking size, people will say that. Because once it is an election they are all aspirants."