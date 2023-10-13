Thugs invasion on UTV was a 'terrorist attack' - PPP National Chairman

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has likened the invasion of United Television (UTV) by some New Patriotic Party's sympathizers over the weekend to an act of "terrorism".



The group numbering about 30 made a forced entry into the premises of UTV, storming the station's entertainment show "United Showbiz" and delaying it for an hour while demanding to be allowed on the show.



These NPP fanatics disrupted the show till Police intervened and arrested sixteen of them.



The group took matters into their own hands because, according to them, they felt the entertainment show has become an avenue for some persons to lash out at the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



They also objected to Kwame Aplus, a panelist on the show, tearing a letter that their party had addressed to the management of the Television station to reform United Showbiz.



Touching on the incident, Nana Ofori Owusu described the invasion as a "terrorist attack".



He explained that the rambo style at which the group entered the studios coupled with other acts they exhibited on the live programme was traumatic to the United Showbiz team, the workers and management of Despite Media.



According to him, the NPP invaders held the UTV staff hostage.



"When you look at the definition of holding somebody hostage, it is not only about using a gun. When someone forces his way into your place without permission and overpower security apparatus...if we say no one was hurt, I can tell you there has been an assault case by one of the UTV workers that they beat him. They assaulted people in the studio. So, if we say they did nothing, it is not entirely true...Everybody who watched the show was traumatized.



"That as you sit here and you do analysis and speak your mind on some matter and someone says he doesn't agree with grandpapa's analysis, so because of that, the person will stage a forceful entry, forceful occupation; besiege this place, hold us hostage and terrorize us in the process. It is not right; it is not correct," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



