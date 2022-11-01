Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Some group of persons reportedly stormed the National Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress at Adabraka on October 31, 2022.



The group is said to have entered the third floor of the deputy general secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and removed her prepaid meter.



These individuals are also said to have threatened to deal with the Deputy General Secretary for ‘allegedly installing a prepaid meter in her office.



In a press statement from the NDC signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the leadership of the party condemned such actions adding that the party will take immediate steps to involve law enforcement agencies.



"In the early hours of yesterday, Monday 31st October 2022, a group of persons managed to gain entry into the national headquarters of the National Democratic Congress at Adabraka in Accra.



"Upon entering, the said group, clad in red and fuming with rage, entered the 3rd-floor office of the Deputy General Secretary, Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and removed a prepaid meter. Soon thereafter, the spokesman of the group addressed the crowd that accompanied him and threatened to deal with the Deputy General Secretary for allegedly installing a prepaid meter in her office," the statement added.



Below is the statement



In the early hours of yesterday, Monday 31st October, 2022, a group of persons managed to gain entry into the national headquarters of the National Democratic Congress at Adabraka in Accra.



Upon entering, the said group, clad in red and fuming with rage, entered the 3rd floor office of the Deputy General Secretary, Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and removed a prepaid meter. Soon thereafter, the spokesman of the group, addressed the crowd that accompanied him and threatened to deal with the Deputy General Secretary for allegedly installing a prepaid meter in her office.



The Leadership of the NDC wish to condemn in no uncertain terms this blatant act of thuggery and criminality and will take immediate steps to involve the law enforcement agencies to deal with the miscreants and their sponsors.



The party will take additional steps to identify all who entered the premises to carry out this dastardly act and to subject them to the disciplinary measures provided by the party’s constitution.



No member of the party has any right whatsoever to attack any leader of the party at any level for whatever reason. Any attack on a national officer is an attack on the entire leadership of the party. And any of those elements who are party members will be dealt with without fear or favour in accordance with the laws of the party. LONG LIVE THE NDC! ISSUED IN ACCRA THIS TUESDAY 1st NOVEMBER



NYA/WA



