Three-year-old boy dies as two '1V1Ds' in North East overflow

The boy fell into a pit leading to his death

The North East Region Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Alhassan John Kweku, has confirmed to 3news.com that a three-year-old boy has died in the flood that hit the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region.



According to the NADMO Director, the deceased fell into a pit at Gbani in the West Mamprusi municipality as a result of the flood.



According to Mr Alhassan, 58 homes were completely destroyed and 22 partially damaged, making a total of 80 houses.



Three hundred and eighty-three rooms out of these houses have been affected, leaving 938 people with no place to lay their heads.



“Some buildings are still standing in Banawa but the ground is saturated and NADMO has advised residents to stay off such structures.”



The most badly affected community is Gaagbini with close to 15 houses collapsing to the ground.



“Schools in Walewale and Diani are currently used to accommodate the affected people, but some of the affected persons don’t feel comfortable sleeping in the classroom and have resorted to being on the streets with their properties,” he stated.



Meanwhile, relief items such as blankets, buckets and suchlike have also been distributed by NADMO.



NADMO has also stationed its men on the road to guide vehicles coming to Walewale, since there is currently no passage.



The NADMO regional director also confirmed to 3news.com about a latest situational report which indicates that more communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality are getting flooded as a result of this two dam’s breakage of their boundaries.



“I got a call this morning from the Nasia chief informing me that Guakudow and Boamasa is also getting flooded and so we want to mobilize and go there to see the situation for ourselves.”





