Three-year Sustainable Oceans Project launched in Accra

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The rapid depletion of marine resources over the past two decades, has resulted in coastal fishing communities struggling to sustain their livelihoods.



A three-year Sustainable Oceans Project has been launched in Accra, to help reduce declines in fish stocks, improve incomes of fishing communities, and also address the effects of climate change on fisheries in Ghana. With this project, 30 Journalists will be trained to help improve awareness and fisheries transparency.



Speaking at the official launch of the Sustainable Oceans Project, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim said Ghana can achieve zero poverty and hunger, if the country sustainably manages the marine sector diligently.



He called for a collaborative effort to win the fight against the depletion of the ocean.



The three-year project funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, NORAD, will build grassroots capacity for a sustainable ocean economy in Ghana, through inclusive and effective capacity building and management of coastal ecosystem.



It will also strengthen climate change adaptation capacity in coastal areas, through improved spatial and land use planning and community-led management of wetland and mangrove ecosystems.



The capacity of more than 50 officials from the Navy, Marine Police, prosecutors and judges will be improved with technical inputs to support effective enforcement of fisheries laws and ensure good governance.



Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim expressed worry that the country’s fisheries sector may collapse if illegal fishing activities continue.



The Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta, asked Ghanaians to make the effort to support the project to help bring a lasting solution to the pollution of the ocean.



A Representative of the Fisheries Commission, Paul Bannerman, said the Commission is working on a new approach to ensure that the activities of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing which are having a negative effect on the sector are eradicated.



The project will be implemented by the Environmental Justice Foundation, ‘Hen Mpoano’, Friends of the Nation and Central and Western Fishmongers Improvement Association.