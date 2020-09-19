Politics of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: GNA

Three women coalitions jointly commend NDP and PPP

Women participation must be backed by a commitment to undertake systemic and structural reforms

Three women's right organisations referred to as the three Coalitions have jointly commended the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Progressive People's Party (PPP) for selecting women as their Presidential candidates in the general election.



The three included; The Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT), the Domestic Violence Coalition (DV Coalition) and the Women’s Manifesto Coalition (WMC).



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Pauline Vande-Pallen NETRIGHT Convenor, said their most heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Ms. Brigitte Dzogbenuku on being selected as the Presidential Candidates of the NDP and the PPP respectively in the 2020 National Elections.



It said as women’s rights and gender equality organisations, the trio considered the 2020 Elections as the dawn of a new era for women in national leadership as more political parties were recognising and accepting women’s leadership.



It said their readiness to participate at the highest levels of Ghana's politics was a game changer and vital to democratic growth and gender equality.



It said they welcomed the NDP’s decision to nominate Mrs. Konadu Agyeman Rawlings for the second time and the elevation of Ms Dzogbenuku by the PPP from a Vice presidential slot in the 2016 Election to a presidential candidature in the 2020 Elections.



"This action delivers a strong message in support of the various endeavours women groups had engaged in to demand for the promotion of gender sensitivity in political leadership," it said. It said all political parties should acknowledge women’s readiness to contribute as critical decision-makers at all levels of the governance system.



It said political parties must recognise that promoting women to high level positions of leadership was a key determinant of women’s political empowerment and equal engagement.



It said women participation must be backed by a commitment to undertake systemic and structural reforms that enabled a gender equal participation at all levels of society.



"We believe that women’s active participation in politics at the highest level can lead to a qualitative difference in the way the country was governed in terms of inclusiveness and equitable distribution of national resources," it said





