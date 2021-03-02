General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Three things Simon Osei Mensah will do to transform Ashanti Region if approved

It is the dream of every Regional minister to see that the region they represent witness development under their tenure of office.



With this in view, the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei Mensah has outlined 3 major projects he wants to carry out in the region if approved as the substantive Regional Minister.



He professed that the 3 projects he wants to embark on will enhance industrialization in the Ashanti region.



Appearing before the Appointments Committee in Parliament Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Simon Osei Mensah noted that the completion of Kumasi Airport, construction of Boankra interchange and the construction of railways from Tema through to Boankra and Takoradi would be his main focus.



He explained that, “To realize the dream of industrialization in the Ashanti region in my next term if you confirm me, my concentration will be on three major projects; the completion of the international airport so that people can fly from outside Ghana straight to Kumasi and you can check-in at Kumasi and take your luggage at your final destination; maybe in Europe.”



He continued that the “Boankra interchange has been on the drawing board for a very long time. Honourable member, I can assure you that without any railway line between Tema and Boankra and Takoradi to Boankra, the Boankra…crop will still be a mirage. So my focus will also be on the extension of railway lines from Tema to Boankra and Takoradi to Boankra.”



“When we obtain this, I’m telling you definitely that the industrialization agenda will be successful,” he added.



