Three reported dead at separate locations after June 21 downpour

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three people have been reported dead as a result of the heavy rains on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.



Two of them died at Atafoa in the Ashanti region’s Kumasi Metropolis.



Patricia Agyeman, Unit Committee Chairperson for the area, told the media that one person died after the downpour and that the Chiefs in the area are performing the necessary rituals to find the victim.





During the rites, the gods possessed a woman and directed her to the location where the man drowned.



Two of his relatives agreed to go into the water to retrieve the body.





They were, however, overwhelmed by the water, and one was washed away.



The person who was rescued is in critical condition and is being treated in the hospital.



She stated that the incident was devastating for the bereaved family and that the police were also notified.



A 6-year-old boy died at Tafo Ahenbronum, according to the third person.



Papa Atta, a KG 2 pupil, has been identified as the boy who died.



According to the minor’s aunt, he was playing with his friends when he fell into a gutter and was washed away.



She revealed that the boy and his friends were playing in the gutter with their slippers.



But when it was his turn to pick up his slippers, Atta was washed away.



He was later discovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.