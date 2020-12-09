Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: GNA

Three presidential candidates concede to President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Three presidential candidates have acknowledged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's projected victory at the polls and have called to congratulate him.



The Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Consolidated Peoples Party, Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, called the President on Tuesday to concede defeat and congratulate him on his projected victory at the polls.



Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, known also as “Osofo Kyiri Abosom”, also called the President on Wednesday to wish him well on his electoral victory.



The latest to congratulate the President was the candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, who called at the Nima residence of President Akufo-Addo to acknowledge his victory.



The Electoral Commission is yet to declare the final results of the presidential elections, but early projections place President Akufo-Addo the candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 12 candidates who contested the race by some 51 per cent of the total votes at the polls.



The main opposition National Democratic Congress has dismissed the projections.



Mrs Jean Mensah, Chairperson, Electoral Commission, told a midnight press conference that results of the presidential election would be announced by close of Wednesday.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.