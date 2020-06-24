Regional News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Three police officers attacked in Salaga for trying to enforce coronavirus laws

A group of merrymakers at Salaga in the Savannah Region have attacked police officers called in to enforce COVID-19 laws.



One of the three officers who was pelted with stones and suffered injuries in the neck area is currently on admission at the Salaga Government Hospital where he is being treated.



The incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Tuesday at Edipe where more than 100 people had gathered and were dancing to loud music in clear defiance of social distancing and mandatory wearing of face mask.



Their action, according to the police, was in breach of the imposition of restrictions act.



Salaga Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Amos Yeliso, told 3news.com Wednesday that on the back of intelligence that some people were flouting the law, the three officers who were on duty rushed to the area.



He narrated that upon reaching the venue at 11:00 pm, the police saw a large crowd numbering over hundred playing music and dancing while disregarding social distance and wearing of nose mask protocols.



According to him, the crowd began pelting the three officers as they attempted to enforce the law, leaving them with various degrees of injuries.



Three persons; Alhassan Yussif, 22 years; Salifu Yussif, 28 years and Mohammed Abudu, 22 were later arrested.



A black unregistered motorbike and some musical instruments were seized from the scene.



The three suspects were arraigned Wednesday on charges of attacking public officer at the Salaga District Court.



Two of them pleaded guilty but sentencing has been deferred to July 7.



Meanwhile, the two convicts and the other accused person who pleaded not guilty have all been granted 1,500 cedi bail each with one surety.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.