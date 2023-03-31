Three persons remanded over unlawful possession of firearms

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: GNA

The Police have remanded into custody three persons over the unlawful possession of firearms and acts of vigilantism at Japa near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.



The suspects, Godfred Appiah, alias Nana Kobina Gyan, Isaac Amoako, alias Nana Owusu and Theophilus Yeboah, alias Fire were put before the Tarkwa Circuit Court and would re-appear on 6th April 2023.



The Police in a news brief said it arrested the suspects following an investigation into a viral video on social media in, which one was seen shooting at another and threatening violence through an intelligence operation on March 27, 2023.



The Police said initial operations led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Godfred Appiah, who fired the weapon in the video.



It said investigations led to the arrest of suspects, Theophilus Yeboah and Isaac Amoako, who were revealed as the owner and supplier of the weapon.



The Police said a search conducted at the residence of suspect Isaac Amoako led to the retrieval of four pump action shotguns, including 24 AAA-refilled cartridges.



“However, he could not produce documents to cover three of the weapons,” the Police indicated.



It said efforts were underway to get other accomplices in connection with the case arrested to face justice.