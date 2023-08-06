Three persons arrested over stealing boxes of medicine at Bolgatanga Regional Hospital

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police through an intelligence operation have arrested suspects Raymond Asoke, Noeyelle Bridget and Raheem Fasilat for stealing some boxes of medicine at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.



Suspect Raymond Asoke, a driver at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital was arrested on August 4, 2023 when he was monitored loading boxes of medicines from a certain unmarked house into a saloon car with registration No. GE 1532 -21.



A statement from the Ghana Police Service indicated that a search in the car led to the retrieval of twelve (12) boxes of various medicines.



The search was extenddd into the house where twenty-two (22) additional boxes containing various kinds of medicines were discovered and retrieved.



“Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Noeyelle Bridget, the Assistant Dispensary Officer at the hospital’s pharmacy and suspect Raheem Fasilat, the Regional store keeper at the Regional hospital who has admitted to giving the boxes of medicines to the driver,” the statement added.



According to the Police, all three suspects are currently in custody and will be put before court to face justice.



“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest any other accomplices as well establish what the suspects do with the medicines stolen from the hospital,” the statement concluded.